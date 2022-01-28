Sheep blocking A45 near Northampton as firefighters and farmers bid to round up loose flock
Drivers are warned to avoid Brackmills junction after trailer overturns
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:31 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:35 pm
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A45 near Northampton while they round up a flock of SHEEP!
The livestock got loose after a trailer overturned near Brackmills on Friday afternoon (January 28).
Local farmers and the animal rescue crew from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue have also been called in to help.
A statement from Northamptonshire Police said: "A45 currently closed both directions at Brackmills whilst we deal with a trailer carrying livestock is rescued and transferred to another trailer.