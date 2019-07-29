'She was very frightened': Man flashes at teenager in Northampton park

A teenager was a victim of an indecent exposure as she was walking home in Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 24 between 6pm and 6.15pm, when a man exposed himself in Bradlaugh Fields.

The 18-year-old victim ran away and reported the incident to Northamptonshire Police.

The victim's father said: "She was very frightened. She ran, and then rang me.

"I left my house and ran to meet her. She was shaking when I got to her.

"I took her to my house and got her in the car, drove down the street and this guy had followed her. I then had a confrontation with him and he ran off back towards Bradlaugh Fields."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today confirmed: "This happened on 24th July, between 6pm and 6.15pm in Bradlaugh Fields, when a man exposed himself to a woman. She ran off and then reported it to us."