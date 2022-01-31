Seven Northampton drink-drivers banned for total of 11 years after being caught in Christmas crackdown

Three drink-drivers caught on New Year’s Day were among seven from Northampton banned for a total of 11 years by magistrates.

Two more were snared on New Year’s Eve, during a Northamptonshire Police Christmas road safety crackdown running from December 1 to January 1.

■ MAREK TUMASEVS, aged 40, was banned for three years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after admitting being two-and-a-half times over the limit.

Tumasevs was stopped behind the wheel of a Volvo S80 in Little Harrowden, near Wellingborough on December 31.

Tests showed 98mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Northampton Magistrates also ordered Tumasevs, of Mallard Close, to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and pay a total of £180 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

■ DANIELLE BRYANT, aged 47, was banned for 20 months, fined £138 and ordered to pay £119 in costs and a surcharge after admitting driving a Mini Cooper on Wellingborough Road while over the limit on December 31. Tests confirmed 76mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Bryant also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

■ IONA CATANA, aged 32 of St Paul’s Road, was banned for 14 months and ordered to pay a total of £369 after admitting driving a Renault Megane in Monarch Road on December 30 while over the limit. Tests showed 47mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

■ DIANA SECRIERU, aged 33, of East Oval, was banned for 13 months and ordered to pay a total of £512 after admitting driving a Mercedes A Class in Geddington Road, Corby, while over the limit on December 31. Tests showed 42mg of alcohol per 100mg of breath.

Decrieru was also fined a total of £461 for driving otherwise than in accordance and having no insurance.

■ MIHAIL CURMEI, aged 32 of Pomfret Arms Close, was disqualified for 18 months and ordered to pay £419 after admitting driving a Honda Accord on Yelvertoft Road while over the limit on January 1. Tests showed 67mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

■ KYE O’TOOLE-MARLOW, aged 26, of Sandringham Close, was disqualified for 19 months and ordered to pay £239 after admitting driving a Peugeot moped on Military Road while over the limit on January 1. Tests showed 70mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

■ DEVANTE WARREN, aged 24, of Harborough Road, was banned for 14 months and ordered to pay £419 after admitting driving an Audi Q2 at St Martin’s Close on January 1. Tests showed 51mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police Safer Roads Team said: “Those people caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over the festive period are starting 2022 facing driving bans and hefty fines.

“As a police officer on the roads, I have seen the devastating effects drink and drug driving can have. It only takes one second to have a collision which can not only change your life but the life of an innocent bystander and their family.