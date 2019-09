The serious accident outside a Northampton school involves a lorry and a pedestrian, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.

A spokesman for the force said there were no further details available at this stage.

A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in Kettering Road North, just outside Thomas Becket School.

"There is a road closure on the junction with Churchill Avenue and police officers are on-scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area."