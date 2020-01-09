Search starts now for Northampton's most inspirational woman - here's how to vote

The nomination period for the 2020 Inspirational Woman Award has now opened in Northampton.

Tying in with the annual International Women’s Day celebrations, the Inspirational Woman Award is an initiative run by Northampton Borough Council’s Women’s Forum and BBC Radio Northampton, which aims to celebrate local inspiring women.

The borough council is calling on residents, businesses, schools and community groups to start nominating women in their lives who inspire them.

Potential nominees could include a family member who has been a rock during difficult times, a neighbour who has set up a community group to support local children and families, a friend who has campaigned for better healthcare, or a colleague who fundraises for charity.

If you feel that you know someone who deserves recognition for the difference they make to other peoples’ lives or the wider community you can nominate them online until Monday, 27 January by clicking this link.

Past winners celebrated through the award, have included:

Cathy Goldsmith – who volunteered over 500 hours in two years, trains and mentors other Volunteer Community First Responders.

Leonie Heard - one of the founders of local charity Breast Friends, which provides support and essential resources to women fighting cancer.

Shena Cooper – founder of Fruitful Abundance and Elsie’s Food Waste Café, which aims to reduce the amount of edible food going to landfill.

Pat Haslam – an advocate for improving health and pastoral care of veterans in the county.

Faye Jordan – an athlete and sports coach who helps people gain confidence and overcome challenges using sport.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We are now calling on residents to help make the 2020 celebrations the best yet by nominating the women you know make a difference in your lives or in your area. The people we all know, who make great role models not just now but in years to come.”

Following the nomination period, five shortlisted women will be invited to the International Women’s Day celebrations at The Guildhall on Saturday, 7 March to be thanked for their work and to find out who will be crowned the 2020 winner.

Nominations can also be made by requesting a word document application form through forums@northampton.gov.uk.