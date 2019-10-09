Search is on for Northampton's most inspiring male role model

The search for Northampton’s most inspiring male role model of 2019 has begun.

Tying in with the annual International Men’s Day celebrations, the Northampton Male Role Model of the Year Award 2019 aims to recognise the important contributions local men and boys make in their communities, families, schools and workplace.

Northampton Borough Council is now calling on residents, businesses, schools and community groups to help with the search by nominating people in their lives, who inspire them.

If you know a man or a boy who has inspired you or people in your community by overcoming an illness or challenge, by supporting a family member or neighbour, or by organising a local group or community activity, you can nominate them online now and until Sunday 3 November.

Following the nomination period five men and boys will be shortlisted and invited to attend an awards presentation during the International Men’s Day celebrations taking place in The Guildhall on November 22.

The winner of the Male Role Model of the Year Award will be announced by the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Nazim Choudary, during a market stall styled event, showcasing local health organisations, support services and producers.

Organisations confirmed to take part in the event so far, include The Grey Dogs Trust, Mind Northamptonshire and The Lewis Foundation.

Following the awards presentation, a fundraising evening of music and comedy will take place at The Charles Bradlaugh pub in aid of The Grey Dogs Trust. Tickets cost £7 in advance (plus booking fee) and £10 on the door.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We’re so excited to be hosting Northampton’s International Men’s Day celebrations for the fourth year running.

“Each year we work with a range of organisations and community members to evolve the celebrations. Feedback about the Male Role Model of the Year Award was so positive we’ve launched the 2019 nomination period today. We now call on residents to get involved by nominating the boys and men you know make a difference in your lives and in your area. The people we all know, who make great role models not just now but in years to come.”

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, Cabinet member for Housing and Wellbeing, said: “It’s been great working with local agencies, The Charles Bradlaugh and the Comedy Crate to develop this year’s International Men’s Day event.

“Utilising feedback from events we’ve delivered in previous years, we know that people want two things from the day– information and a celebration. We hope that the two events we are running on 22 November meet these needs and also help to breakdown boundaries surrounding male mental health.”

To nominate someone, you know for a Male Role Model of the Year Award, please visit www.northampton.gov.uk/imd

Tickets for the music and comedy night at The Charles Bradlaugh are available online.