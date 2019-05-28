Sean Paul and Jax Jones wow crowds at Northamptonshire SpeedMachine Festival

The track played host on Saturday and Sunday to the British round of the Dayinsure FIA World Rallycross Championship, and award-winning artists including Sean Paul and DJ Jax Jones performed live on the mainstage in the evenings. Alongside Get Busy singer Sean Paul on Saturday night were performances from Faithless, while Reef, Artful Dodger and MistaJam warmed the stage up for DJ Jax Jones, better known for his most recent hit All Day and Night, on Sunday. The two-day event at Silverstone saw thousands of people in attendance but as well as motorsport and music foodies round the track could indulge in mouth-watering food vendors from across the globe including DJ BBQ, Made of Dough, Le Swine, Flapjackery and Paelleria. Festival-goers also had the opportunity to experience the legendary Silverstone’s racetrack in the form of extreme passenger rides reaching speeds of up to 120mph.

On Saturday night Sean Paul performed Temperature, Get Busy and his more recent hits, Body, No Lie, Mad Love. ugc Buy a Photo

