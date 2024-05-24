Schoolboy threatened and slashed in the leg with machete type knife in serious assault in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage schoolboy was threatened and slashed in the leg with a machete type knife in a serious assault in a Northampton park, say Northants Police.

Between 11am and 1pm on Wednesday (May 22), a teenage schoolboy and two friends were walking through The Racecourse towards Kettering Road when a group of up to seven males approached them.

One of the males grabbed hold of the boy by his coat and punched him in the jaw. Others in the group restrained him from behind, while another male threatened the teenager with a machete type knife and slashed him in the leg.

The boy’s injury was not life threatening or changing and he was released from hospital following treatment.

Witnesses are being sought following the serious assault.

Witnesses are being sought following the serious assault, and a police spokesperson said the suspects were all wearing surgical-type face masks.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the park may have been busy at this time of day, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have information which could assist them.