Santa's grotto makes comeback to Northampton shopping centre this weekend

Father Christmas and his elves are on their way to Northampton to hear all about what children have written on their wish lists.

Shoppers are invited to enjoy the Weston Favell shopping centres' annual Christmas parade this Saturday, which will see festive singers, stilt walkers and 'runaway presents' make a comeback to the town.

The parade will begin at 1pm, with Santa leading the way through the lower mall and up to his traditional grotto cabin, which will open from 1.30pm.

Kevin Legg, centre manager at Weston Favell said: “Weston Favell shopping centre is well-known for being a truly community-focused shopping centre.

"With this in mind we wanted to focus our grotto on tradition, moving away from a world where everything is digital and by creating something that would give local children an experience that would look, smell and feel just like Christmas should.

"It has taken a huge amount of planning and engineering but the result is amazing and will give everyone a place to come and enjoy the festive spirit right up until Christmas Eve.”

All the entertainment will be on show between 11am and 4pm, on Saturday, 16 November, and Santa's grotto will remain in place until Christmas Eve.

Full details of opening hours and prices can be found at www.westonfavellshopping.com.