Santa Fun Run 2021: Northampton's festive fundraiser returns with European cities challenge

Santa is coming to town this December, along with hundreds of his mates as part of a charity fun run in Northampton.

The event, which is being hosted by Rotary Clubs in Northampton, will see Santa-clad attendees done the iconic outfit and run five or 2.5 kilometers.

These efforts will all be added together to form one mega-journey to help Santa reach his latest destination.

It is hoped that the lockdowns will not have lessened people's appetite for fun runs or fundraising.

Last year, the virtual run tried to get Santa from Northampton all the way to the North Pole, which is approximately 5,300 kilometres. This year the group are taking Santa round the capitals of Europe and seeing how many they can reach.

It is the third such event that the Rotary Clubs in Northampton have held, although their 2020 attempt had to be performed online due to Covid-19.

Money raised during the event will go towards charitable causes that participants and the Rotary Clubs support. These have included contributing to World Polio Day, which aims to eradicate Polio, helping local food banks and assisting other local and national causes.

Last year the Rotary Clubs were able to raise £10,000 from their virtual event, even though people were unable to run the main event in person due to Covid-19.

The fun run is open to anyone who wants to join.

Now there are even higher hopes for this year's return.

Everyone is eligible to join, ranging from potential Olympians all the way to 'trainee couch potatoes'.

The charity says that whatever your age, or athletic ability, there is a place for you. They have even catered for babies on Mum’s back, people in wheelchairs or buggies, people with dogs, (on leads), families, couples, singles or anyone else.

The main event will be taking place on the morning of Sunday December 12 at The Racecourse. However anyone who cannot make it on the day can join in on the virtual Santa Run, which is running for the whole of the preceding week, starting on Saturday December 4.