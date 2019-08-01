Sandpits and paddling pools return to Delapré by the Sea this August

Tickets are on sale for Delapré by the Sea this month, which will see the grounds of the abbey transformed into a seaside.

The event is making a comeback after the success of last year and will be held on the south lawn between August 5 and 11, from 10am until 4pm.

Tickets are £1 per person and will include access to two giant sandpits (one designed for babies and toddlers), paddling pools, seaside-themed craft activities, volleyball, lawn games and more.



Face painting and glitter tattoos will be on-site too and youngsters can let off some steam on the inflatables or try out the fairground rides. Intrepid explorers can have a go at the seaside themed trail around the grounds.



Disney fans will be excited to hear that Ariel will be at the Abbey on Wednesday, August 7 for a singalong concert.



If you’re planning a visit at the weekend, families can also enjoy pony rides, slushies and rock from the beach hut, as well as mocktails and cocktails for the adults.



The abbey is also offering the opportunity to pre-order a picnic hamper, which can be collected on the day.

Food stands will be offering donuts, ice cream and beach-themed cupcakes and The Orangery café will be serving fish and chips and seaside themed afternoon teas.

Tickets are available on the door or can be pre-booked by visiting delapreabbey.org.

The ticket gains the holder access to the event and a £1 discount off a children’s activity trail or adult admission ticket to explore inside the abbey.

Some extra elements of the event are chargeable. Details of this are outlined on Delapré Abbey’s Facebook page.