Sale of rights to build 72-bed care home in Northamptonshire could revive stagnant project after four years of waiting

A consultancy firm is selling the rights to build a 72-bed care home near a Northamptonshire village.

In 2016, planning permission was granted to build the new retirement village on a greenfield site off Bakers Lane in Long Buckby.

Planning permission for the care home was approved in 2016 - but has made little progress since then.

Now, nearly three years later, consultants Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) is selling the freehold rights for someone to step in and carry out the plan - with a starting price of £1.7million.

Richard Lingen, associate director at LSH in Birmingham, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a sizable 2.17-acre greenfield site in Northamptonshire.

“We are expecting strong interest from the care sector as the proposed scheme offers the opportunity to build a luxury facility that will serve the local population and bring new employment opportunities to the area.”

However, it comes after the development was named earlier this year on a list of nine care home schemes that showed "no indication of development" and was adding to a deficit of beds for elderly people in Northamptonshire.

Consultancy firm LHS is asking for bids starting at 1.7million.

Outline planning permission was granted for the care home in 2018 to build the 72-bed site. 10 extra care units and seven extra care bungalows off Bakers Lane.

However, whoever buys the freehold would be able to steer away from the care home and instead head towards any other uses they want to, such as housing or other forms of care.

Meanwhile, the site is adjacent to the recently finished Buckby Meadows residential development, completed by Bovis, which saw the construction of over 130 new homes.

Anyone who can make a minimum bid of £1.7million can contact LSH on 0121 237 2322 or email rlingen@lsh.co.uk for more information.