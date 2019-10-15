Runner Adam's plea to fund 35 smiles for children with cleft palate

A Weston Favell man is training hard for the London marathon to help a charity very close to his heart.

In 2006 Adam Plater's daughter, Imogen, was born with a cleft lip and palate, which was first detected when his wife, Philippa, was six months pregnant.

Adam and his daughter Imogen.

Imogen, who is now 13, has since had five major operations including lip revision surgery at 13 weeks-old, palate surgery at seven months-old, nose surgery and two bone grafts.

To raise money for The Smile Train - a charity which helps children born with clift lips and palates - Adam is taking on the gruelling 26 mile course in London next April to pay thanks to those who helped his family.

He said: "Unfortunately, many people in lots of countries around the world aren’t as lucky as we’ve been in having access to the first class medical care required and this is where SmileTrain comes into the picture.

"The charity aims to provide a sustainable approach to solving the cleft lip and palate problem.

Imogen's life has been transformed after she had surgery to transform her smile.

"They train, fund and empower local medical professionals to provide free repair surgery to their own communities, which is completely awesome."

Adam is hoping to raise at least £5,250 to help fund 35 operations and transform a child's life, which cost £150 each.

The money will help children with their eating, breathing hearing, speaking and will enable them to smile.

He added: "For £150, a child’s life can genuinely be transformed just as it was for our Imogen.

"We want to help SmileTrain help lots of other children smile too."

So far 43 people have donated £1,840 (at the time of writing) in two days - you can donate here.