Rumours Northampton's 'Brooklyn Pizza' would reopen seem dashed as online status changes to 'permanently closed'

A Northampton pizza bar appears to be gone for good despite rumours it would make a come back.

Amendment 21 - which traded for over two years Brooklyn Pizza Bar, in Fish street - shut its doors in November 2019 reportedly because the lease on the building was ending.

The restaurant traded for years as Brooklyn Pizza.

In a note taped to the restaurant's window, the owner suggested that striking a deal with their landlord was not off the table, and the business was only listed as 'closed' online.

Now, Amendment 21 has been relisted as 'permanently closed' on its Google reviews page.

The closure in November came after Brooklyn Pizza's owner published a critical piece on its Facebook page in August 2019 after a poor weekend saw them take only £75 on a Saturday afternoon.

In the piece, the owner said the poor sales amongst Northampton's shops was the "council's fault" for charging high rent - but also took aim at the public by saying the biggest factor of all was "people".

The restaurant - which traded for years as Brooklyn Pizza - closed its doors in November and now seems unlikely to reopen.

And after the closure in November, the message taped up in the restaurant's window also criticised the council, and read: "Sadly, with the council seemingly intent on ruining the town centre (need I mention car park costs), a huge shift in people's eating habits and the building falling apart, we have decided not to renew the lease."

The 50-seat Brooklyn Pizza Bar in Fish Street opened in June 2017 after its bosses spent time exploring New York to study how authentic pizza restaurants worked.

Meanwhile, "BKLYN PIZZA LTD", which lists Mr Anthony Rawson as its director, filed for insolvency in September 2019 according to Companies House.