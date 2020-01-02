Rugby legend Gareth Thomas calls on Northampton to get involved with 5km run for stroke survivors

Rugby legend and stroke survivor Gareth Thomas is called on people in Northampton to sign up for the Resolution Run in the New Year in aid of the Stroke Association.

On March 8, Brixworth County Park will be hosting a set of 5km, 10km and 15km runs for participants to pledge themselves to and help raise money for charity.

By signing up to one of 34 events across the UK this spring, participants can raise vital funds to help the Stroke Association provide specialist support and fund critical research. Just £29 could pay for the emotional support someone needs to begin to rebuild a life after stroke.

Gareth himself had a stroke aged 28, and was ordered to rest for six months in order to recover. He says: “I had a stroke and know all too well that recovery is as individual as each survivor. That’s why the Stroke Association is encouraging people to join its Resolution Run and raise funds to help rebuild more lives after stroke.”

Joanna Burr, Regional Fundraising Manager at the Stroke Association said: “Stroke recovery is a marathon not a sprint. That’s why we’re encouraging people to join our Resolution Run in Northampton and raise funds for the Stroke Association.

“Life after stroke is different for us all, but there is one way we can stand together. The Resolution Run is the perfect opportunity to mark a milestone in your own stroke recovery, show your support for a friend or family member affected by stroke, or in memory of a loved one. It’s more than a run, it’s a resolution to help rebuild lives after stroke in the region.”

There are 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK living with devastating wide-ranging disabilities such as speech difficulties, memory loss and mental health issues. The Stroke Association provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

Entry fee is just £15 and runners can choose their distance from a range of distances depending on location. Walk or run, all participants will receive a medal waiting at the finish line. To join the resolution, visit the charity run's website or call 0300 330 0740.