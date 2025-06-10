ROYAL PICTURE SPECIAL: Duchess of Edinburgh welcomed to town to mark 350th anniversary of Great Fire of Northampton

Duchess Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, arrived in town on Monday (June 9) to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton - a pivotal moment in the town’s history which reshaped its streets, buildings, and community spirit.

The visit paid tribute not only to Northampton’s remarkable recovery following the 1675 fire, but also to the area’s ‘rich heritage, growing cultural offer and thriving community partnerships’, according to West Northants Council.

HRH began her visit at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery where she met with members of the Great Fire History Group and trialled a new educational app exploring the fire’s timeline and impact.

The Duchess was also presented with costumes designed to reflect the fire which will feature in this year’s Northampton Carnival, before being shown around the museum’s renowned shoe gallery, celebrating the town’s global legacy in shoemaking.

The Duchess was then guided through key areas of the town centre linked to the fire’s history, including All Saints Church, rebuilt with support from King Charles II after the fire destroyed much of the original medieval church. HRH learned about the architectural significance of the church, its role in the town’s recovery, and its link to the annual Oak Apple Day commemorations.

Later, at the newly regenerated £14 million Market Square, The Duchess met students from St Luke’s CE Primary School, who presented artwork and maps themed on the fire, and spoke with representatives from Free2Talk about the support the charity offers to local young people.

HRH also met girls from the Northampton School rugby team ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup coming to West Northants later this summer.

The visit concluded at Northampton’s historic Guildhall, where The Duchess joined community, heritage and voluntary organisations for a reception and lunch, before unveiling a commemorative plaque in honour of the occasion.

James Saunders Watson Esq, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, said: “It was a great honour to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to Northampton for this important anniversary.

"The Great Fire was a moment of devastation, but also of reconciliation and resilience - and 350 years on, this visit reflects how our community has not only recovered but thrived.

“This was a truly special day for West Northamptonshire, shining a spotlight on our county’s unique history, creative energy, and the dedication of those working every day to improve the lives of others. The Duchess’s visit brought together so many elements of what makes our area extraordinary - heritage, regeneration, education, youth opportunity, and community spirit.

"I hope the event leaves a lasting impression on all those who had the privilege to be part of it.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh also visited Northampton Bike Park in Eagle Drive which opened in September 2022 on the site of a former nine-hole golf course.

It offers mountain bikers of all ages and skill levels a range of trails of varied difficulty and cost £75,000 to build.

During her visit at Northampton Bike Park, The Duchess of Edinburgh met a variety of people connected to the project, including volunteers, local authority representatives, and board members from Northamptonshire Sport. She also spoke with pupils from Boothville Primary School, who were enjoying coached cycling activities as part of the day.

The visit included a mountain bike skills demonstration by local riders and concluded with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

Chris Holmes, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Sport, said: “It was a real honour to welcome Her Royal Highness to Northampton Bike Park and to share the story of what has been a truly community-powered project.

"This space has been created by and for local people, with the support of national partners to provide a fun, safe and inclusive place for everyone to ride. We’re incredibly proud of what’s been achieved and excited for the future of cycling in Northamptonshire.”