Rotary Northampton were out in style at the weekend to host their centenary celebration dinner on Saturday (February 5), complete with an appearance from the Mayor of Northampton and a message of hope for the future of the club.

The event, at the Marriott Hotel, was attended by more than 100 'rotarians', including a member from Kenya and the newly-joined Mayor of Northampton, Rufia Ashraf, was the first in-person event many of the members had attended in more than two years, due to Covid-19. Most interactions beforehand had taken place over Skype.

In speeches given at the dinner, leading members of the club celebrated achievements overseas including the funding of medical clinics, the outfitting of an ear hospital in India and ongoing fundraising to eradicate Polio. Local causes were also praised.

Pictured: President Brian May (Left) and Lord-Lieutenant James Saunders Watson. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Brian May, president of Rotary Northampton, said: "It has been a difficult year for our club. It changed the way we have met and particular problems have occurred with the projects we try to do.

"But nevertheless, we have achieved great support for the food banks of Northampton, centenary goals like the planting of our peace garden in Abington Park and the restoration of our founder's grave, alongside ongoing fundraisers to end Polio worldwide and more.

"It has always been my view that the communities of Northampton have little idea what it is that Rotary does. We're often confused with groups like the Masons. This club has a superb record of local, national and international projects.

"This is a celebration of 100 years of Rotary in Northampton, not just our club. We hope to take this club forward to honour that legacy. To make sure everything we do furthers this fellowship and its generosity."

The dinner was attended by 'rotarians' from multiple UK Rotary clubs. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The dinner was also attended by Gordon McNally, the president-nominee of Rotary International. He said that Rotary Northampton was one of the 'leading' clubs in the country in terms of fundraising, as well as embodying the spirit of their slogan 'service before self'.

The president-nominee also remarked that the club's founder, former Northampton Mayor and Alderman Marlow, could have pictured 'in his wildest dreams' what the club has achieved in its 100 years in Northampton.

Lord-Lieutenant James Saunders Watson, who represents Her Majesty the Queen in Northamptonshire, said: "I really fear that things will get significantly worse as we see the rise in the costs of living.

"The Rotary motto is 'service before self' and it's a lesson to us all and an example to follow. It's something to say that the corporate world is starting to take this on as well. It isn't just just box ticking.

"That is something which I think has been quite incredible and so important to our communities."