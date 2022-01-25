Rotary Northampton Centenary: See in pictures what 100 years of charitable work looks like

One Rotary Northampton, a club that supports charitable causes from the local to the international, including the eradication of Polio, is celebrating its Centenary after 100 years of good works.

The voluntary organisation was founded in 1921 by the late Mayor and Alderman of Northampton, A E Marlow. However, there was no way he could have known of the enduring legacy that he would leave behind as, after just one year, in 1922, Mayor Marlow passed away.

The restoration of his grave, found in Dallington cemetery, Northampton, will mark just one of several events to mark the momentous occasion. These include the March 5th Centenary Showcase of 15 local charities the organisation supports, as well as their Classic 100 Car Rally taking place on April .

To help remember all the good works of Rotary Northampton, here is a gallery of just some of what they've done in their 100 years of charity.

The groups funds help to provide E-Ranger bikes, which are used to provide emergency maternity and other medical services to areas not accessible by a car.

At Christmas 2021, the group collected donations of food for Northampton's hungry to pick up from several food banks in the county

Rotary Northampton also raises funds for overseas causes, like the eradication of Polio, joint-funding £30,000 of equipment to an eye hospital in India, as well as supplying this clinic in Pakistan.

Brian May Mass Immunisation day in India, which made up part of Rotary's aim to eradicate polio.