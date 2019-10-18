Road crews hammer away in Northampton town centre with pneumatic drill at 1am

A team of workmen were spotted drilling up a Northampton town centre road at one o'clock this morning (Friday).

The road crew arrived outside Northampton College on Lower Mounts at 1.20am this morning before they fired up a pneumatic drill and dug up the road while hundreds of residents tried to sleep in nearby houses.

Road crews were filmed working on a Northampton town centre road at 1.20am this morning.

Jackhammers used in roadworks can reach as loud as 130 decibels - roughly as loud as a professional DJ system or a gunshot.

The crews put away the drill at around 1.30am before carrying on with work using manual tools.

It is not yet known what work was carried out or which utility company carried out the drilling.

Updates to follow.