Road closed as emergency services called to Northamptonshire village

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to an incident in a Northamptonshire village this morning.
Northamptonshire Police has confirmed they were called to reports of a sudden death in the Paulersbury area, near Towcester, at 8am this morning where a man died.
Northamptonshire Police shut off Grays Lane to motorists while they attended the isolated incident but the force has now confirmed they have left the scene.
A spokeswoman for the countywide force told the Chronicle & Echo: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and we will be preparing a report for the coroner.”
A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 8.07am to a private address in Paulerspury.
We sent two paramedics in fast response cars, a road ambulance and an air ambulance.”