Road closed as emergency services called to Northamptonshire village

Emergency services and the air ambulance were called to an incident in a Northamptonshire village this morning.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed they were called to reports of a sudden death in the Paulersbury area, near Towcester, at 8am this morning where a man died.

The street is off the A5.

Northamptonshire Police shut off Grays Lane to motorists while they attended the isolated incident but the force has now confirmed they have left the scene.

A spokeswoman for the countywide force told the Chronicle & Echo: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and we will be preparing a report for the coroner.”

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 8.07am to a private address in Paulerspury.

We sent two paramedics in fast response cars, a road ambulance and an air ambulance.”