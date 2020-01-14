Riverside apartment development gets underway in Northampton

Work is underway on a development of 44 'luxury' one and two-bed apartments on the bank of the River Nene in Northampton.

The scheme located near the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus, in Far Cotton, will be known as E3 Lion Court - a five-story block with a river view penthouse occupying floors six and seven.

The development is the first to be built by Northampton-based developers H&F Enterprise UK Limited who expect the project to be ready by autumn this year.



Yan (Henry) Qu, director of H&F Enterprise, said: “This is an exciting first project for us. It’s a great scheme, close to the town centre, enjoying river views and a stone’s throw from the

new Waterside Campus. The location is perfect.

“We are creating good quality, spacious apartments and already we have been inundated with enquiries and that is a good sign for us and for Northampton.

“A lot of enquires are coming from people outside of Northampton and that is good news.

"They are keen to move and invest in the town and we are proud to help facilitate this through our development."