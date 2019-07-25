Revealed: The Northamptonshire areas 'most likely' to see house prices rise next month
The following areas of Northamptonshire are expected to see house prices rise in the next few months, according to the UK’s oldest consumer advice group for home sellers.
TheAdvisory, using its PropCast data, has revealed the postcodes in Northamptonshire that have seen the biggest rises in property prices compared to the last month.
The results come from analysing the performance of 10,293 property sales across the county and TheAdvisory has identified which are the strongest and weakest property markets.
It means any buyers currently on the fence about properties in these areas might want to consider getting their offers in while those selling might be tempted to wait it out.
Our gallery lists the areas most likely to see price rises in order.
NN15 (Burton Latimer, Barton Seagrave, Kettering). Photo: Google