Residents begin to move out of Northampton street as they preempt successful planning application

Residents of a block of flats earmarked for demolition in Spring Boroughs are starting to move out and into new housing before a planning application has been approved by the Guildhall.

Residents living in St Mary's and Berkeley House, in Castle Street, might have to move out of their homes in five years if plans are approved to knock down their flats and build 126 new homes in their place.

But some residents are already being helped to settle into a new home by Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH).

Helen Town, assistant director: asset management and development, said: "We have been talking with residents of St Mary’s and Berkeley House since February, when we issued an intention to demolish the buildings.

"We then formally submitted plans for the development in April. We understood that this would be unsettling for residents and our teams have been working with them to provide support, advice and guidance.

"Some residents have chosen to move home to feel more settled and secure, which we have helped them to do. We are also working with those residents who have not moved to make sure they remain safe and well and are kept updated whilst the planning application is determined."

On February 21, NPH sent an intention to demolish notice to all residents in the two blocks.

Receiving the legal notice does not mean demolition will start anytime soon, but it does let residents know formally that their home could be demolished as part of the proposal.

If, in due course, planning is approved, NPH promise much-improved accommodation for existing residents as well as over 40 additional council homes in the area, many of which will be suitable for families.