Reptiles and farm animals galore set for biggest ever Spring Boroughs Festival next month

Reptiles, a bouncy castle and face painting will be among the activities on offer when the Spring Boroughs Festival returns for the sixth time next month.

The grounds of Castle Hill Church will play host to the event on Saturday, June 15, with organisers promising to make it the biggest one yet.

Donkey Rides, farm animals and birds of prey will also keep the crowds entertained alongside a circus school and games provided by Northampton Youth Club Association.

The Lowdown and Free2Talk will be on hand to offer advice and support as well as the police and fire services.

The festival is being organised by Councillor Danielle Stone (Lab, Castle) and the Spring Boroughs Neighbourhood Forum.

Councillor Stone said: "It's going to be absolutely fantastic - it's great to see all the animals in an urban environment.

"We are going to have reptiles, farm animals and birds of prey - it's going to be wonderful."

New mayor of Northampton, Councillor Nazim Choudary will open the event at 1pm with staged events and food stalls available throughout the day.

Children who visit 10 or more activities and recorded them in their festival passport can also get a small prize.