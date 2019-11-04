Repair works in Pitsford 'successfully completed' after flood, waterboard says

Anglian Water has said it will continue to provide assistance to flood victims in Pitsford after their homes were damaged.

The incident happened on Friday (November 1) when Anglian Water was alerted to a burst water main near Grange Lane at 6.30am.

Five Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service vehicles were on site from 6.30am on Friday morning dealing with the burst water pipe. Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Lee Ault, a resident who was affected by the flooding, has now been moved out of his home until January.

Describing the moment he was alerted to the flood, he said: "I woke up in the morning at about 5.45am, I thought it was raining. My wife woke up a few moments later and she said: 'what's that sound? that's not rain'.

"The garden was a waterfall. I said 'we have been flooded and it's in the house'.

"I went downstairs stairs and the water was two foot up to the French doors, it was like looking at a goldfish tank. I got some clothes on and jumped over the side gate to release the water to the right hand side of the house. We basically had a river running down each side of the house."

Resident Lee Ault.

Specialist Anglian Water teams, who have said they will cover the costs of the damages, were on site later on Friday to investigate while waterboard engineers and five Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service vehicles were called to deal with the immediate aftermath of the burst water main during the early morning.

Lee, who is a carpenter, added: "Anglian Water told us that we would be out of the house until mid-January next year while it's being sorted. It's all got to be dried out and replaced."

The family, who praised the waterboard for being helpful, did not lose any sentimental possessions during the incident but their furniture downstairs has been ruined.

An Anglian Water spokesman added: “Over the weekend, our teams successfully completed repairs to a burst water main near Grange Lane in Pitsford.

Sandbags were being put down throughout the day in a bid to stop the water gushing down the street.

“Although we responded immediately, some escaped water unfortunately flooded a small number of nearby properties. Our clean up teams were quickly on site and will continue to provide assistance to the affected customers.

“We know how upsetting flooding can be, and we’d like to apologise to those customers who have been affected. We would like to reassure those customers that we will cover the costs to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

