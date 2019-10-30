Remembrance Sunday service to honour Northampton's armed forces will march through town next month

Northampton will honour members of the armed forces who have lost their lives and fought in the line of duty with a Remembrance Day parade and service on Sunday, November 10.

The day will begin at 9.30am, when the Northampton Pipe Band and the Air Training Corps Band lead a parade of veterans on a march from the Market Square to All Saints’ Church.

At 9.45am the Mayor of Northampton Councillor Nazim Choudary will lead a procession of councillors and town dignitaries, including the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire and the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, from The Guildhall to join the parade, which will then gather in front of the church and enter shortly before 10am, when Father Oliver Coss will lead the Remembrance Service. Anyone wishing to attend the service should be seated by 9.40am.

At the end of the service, the parade will re-assemble in George Row at approximately 10.50am, and the traditional two minutes silence will begin at 11am, at the first stroke of All Saints' clock. The laying of wreaths will then take place in the All Saints’ Church Memorial Garden.

The parade will continue on its procession march around the church, past the Guildhall, along St Giles’ Street, into Fish Street and onto Abington Street, where it will dismiss.

The Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Nazim Choudary, said: “Remembrance Sunday is a day for the nation to commemorate and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to protect our freedom.

“Here in Northampton, we will come together to honour and remember the brave men and women from our county and beyond who fought in both World Wars and later conflicts. Everyone is welcome to attend these events and pay their respects.”

Phillip York, Branch Chairman for the Royal British Legion, said: “We are looking forward to marking this very special occasion, when we show our support to service men, women and their families, and recognise the sacrifices they have made for our peace and security today.”