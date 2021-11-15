Remembrance Day 2021: Pictures from the Sunday parade and service as Northampton remembers its fallen soldiers

A parade, civic procession and a service at All Saints Church in Northampton town centre took place on Remembrance Sunday (November 14) to honour and remember our fallen soldiers.

The parade commenced in Market Square at 9.30am and was led by local military and the Royal British Legion. They were followed by Northampton's Veterans and Cadets as well as other local community groups.

Father Oliver Coss then led The Divine Service at All Saints Church, which began at 10am.

Members of the public were then invited to gather near the memorial garden, where The Last Post was performed and wreaths from local dignitaries and community groups were laid, accompanied by Abington Wind Band.

The parade then marched past The Guildhall where the Lord Lieutenant Mr James Saunders Watson Esq and The Mayor of Northampton Town Councillor Rufia Ashraf received the salute.

The memorial garden remained open for the public to pay their respects.

For those who were unable to attend the Remembrance Sunday commemorations, the service was streamed live from All Saints Church and can be viewed on the Northampton Town Council Facebook page and the All Saints Church Facebook page.

Here are 39 pictures from the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Northampton town centre on Sunday, November 14:

