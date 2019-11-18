Remember those no longer with us at 'Light Up A Life' event in Northampton

NGH's charity is dedicating lights on their Christmas tree this year to remember loved ones that cannot be with us for this festive period.

Northamptonshire Health Charity - which aims to enhance patient experience beyond what the NHS can fund - say this celebration will provide a chance to reflect and remember people who are no longer with us.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Billing Road entrance of Northampton General Hospital, on Thursday, December 5 at 6pm.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and the NGH choir will be performing while mince pies and a warm drink will be served to everyone.

Lights are £5 each or 3 for £10 and all proceeds will go towards the charity's Christmas Gifts for Patients appeal, which supports patients at Northampton General Hospital as well as the community hospitals across the county.

This year, they are reaching out to Chronicle & Echo readers, and beyond, to make sure that every patient in their hospitals each receive a present on December 25.

There are many patients, mostly elderly, that have nobody and are often forgotten about, which means they have no visitors and no gift on Christmas day.

If you want to make a patient smile this Christmas, the charity behind the gift appeal is asking for present buyers to purchase puzzle books, slippers and socks, toiletries, lip balms, dominos. And, for the children's wards and short breaks centres toys, games and activities are needed.

If you can’t make the ceremony you are welcome to still dedicate a light to a loved one. Anyone can sponsor a light on the tree, either in memory or as a gift for loved ones by emailing greenheart@nhcf.co.uk or calling the fundraising team on 01604 626927.