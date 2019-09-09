Relive all the fun with pictures from Stoke Bruerne's World of War festival

Set on the picturesque Grand Union Canal, Stoke Bruerne's 12th award winning popular 40s re-enactment weekend had thousands of spectators jiving and Lindy Hopping to the sounds nine vintage entertainers, and had crowds diving for cover in the air raid shelter at the rear of the Canal Museum

The two-day event saw a huge cast of forties re-enactors and promenaders who 'invaded' the tiny canal village and Churchill, Field Marshall Montgomery and Bomber Harris were kept busy inspecting the troops and delivering rousing speeches.

As well as tea dances at the village hall, there was vintage fashion parades at the church and the school was transformed into a ‘nippy’ tea rooms and fields.

Around the village centre it was filled with black markets, memorabilia, military and vintage vehicles and displays and battle re-enactments.

On the water a number of historic boats could be seen - many of whom played important roles carrying vital supplies for the war effort.

On the Friday night for those who arrived early there were forties sing-alongs in the local hostelries, and on Saturday evening for those staying on site there were swing dances at the village hall.

