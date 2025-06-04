Reform UK councillor on West Northamptonshire Council is REMOVED from the party

A Reform UK councillor on West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been removed from the party – but no explanation has yet been provided by the council leader.

Councillor Adam Smith, who represents the Hackleton and Roade ward, has had the whip removed by Reform UK for reasons that remain unclear.

A WNC spokesman said: “We have been notified by the Reform UK Group that they have removed the whip from councillor Adam Smith. This means that councillor Smith is currently serving as an Independent councillor.”

Removing the whip means that a political party has formally withdrawn its support from a member, who is then no longer considered a representative of that party within the council or parliament.

As a result, councillor Smith is now unaffiliated with any political party and will act independently within the council chamber.

Councillor Smith, the Reform UK Group, and council leader Mark Arnull have all been contacted for comment.

Councillor was elected in May’s local elections, alongside Conservative councillor Fiona Cole. Together, they represent approximately 9,000 residents in the Hackleton and Roade ward.