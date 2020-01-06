Record-breaking Chilly Willy ride out hits Northamptonshire's roads to raise more than £5,700 in memory of organiser

The seventh annual Chilly Willy Ride Out yesterday (January 5) was the biggest ever in the event's history, with more than 800 bikes setting out from the All Seasons Cafe at Billing Garden Centre.

Hundreds of motorists would have seen the column of scooters and motorcycles as they ran a 48-mile route through Northamptonshire on the A45.

But this year's massive response was also in memory of one of Chilly Willy's biggest names and key organisers, Rich Moore, who passed away in April this year from health complications. He was 53.

This year's organiser, Nick Ingram, told the Chronicle & Echo: "We have never been so overwhelmed by the number of bikes and scooters and the amount of money raised. The best bit of the day was leading the bikes out of All Seasons Cafe and seeing nothing but motorcycles in my mirrors.

"It was quite emotional. It's been eight months since he died but this sort of event and the response brings it all back.

"We lost him far too early. But what was great is we didn't have a minute's silence but a minute's applause to remember him."

This year's ride was dubbed Rich Moore's Chilly Willy in his honour.

A total of £5,712.44 was raised on Sunday - a record-breaker for the Chilly Willy team. All money raised goes to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service

Nick said: "I'd like to thank the Air Ambulance Service's volunteers Heather Burton and Richard Durham, as well as Davwe and his team at the All Seasons Cafe for hosting us again.

"I'd also like to thank the marshalls who helped make sure the ride went smoothly and, of course, all the hundreds of bikers who came out to support us."

