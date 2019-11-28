Rare paintings from collection of late Northampton philanthropist set to auction for £65,000

Two rare paintings found in the home of a late Northampton philanthropist could fetch as much as £65,000 at auction.

Joan Tice DL, OBE, died peacefully at her home in Teeton, near Spratton, on April 26 after a short battle with illness. She was 86.

"The Gamekeeper's Daughter" by Thomas Faed, valued at up to 15,000.

The "formidable" Mrs Tice was trustee of the Bernard Sunley Charitable Trust, which over the decades had donated an estimated £100million to Northampton causes.

Now, two rare paintings found in her home depicting the British Countryside are heading to auction.

They include an original by John Emms, heralded as "one of the finest painter of dogs", whose piece "August of the Moor" has been valued at up to £50,000.

Another is "The Gamekeeper's Daughter" by famed Scottish painter Thomas Faed, which was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1884 when it was conceived and has been valued at up to £15,000.

"August on the Moor" by John Emms, valued at up to 50,000.

Both prized paintings will go under the hammer on December 4 in London at the 'Old Masters, British and European Art' auction by Dreweatts.

Dreweatts picture specialist Francesca Whitham said: "What's really special about these pictures is while they are a wonderful collection in their own right, they represent what Mrs Tice loved.

"She loved her dogs and the countryside. Both of these paintings represent her lifestyle and passions."

It is understood Mrs Tice inherited both paintings from her parents, Bernard and Mary, who created the Bernard Sunley Charitable Trust in 1960.

Joan Tice, OBE, passed away in April. She was described as a "formidable" philanthropist and a "true legend".

For more information on both paintings and the upcoming auction, visit the Dreweatts website.

Mrs Tice was awarded an OBE in 2014 for her huge contributions to charities such as the Northampton Association of Youth Clubs, University of Northampton, Derngate Theatre and the Air Ambulance Service.

She was well-known as a passionate horse breeder and rider who hosted the Pytchley Pony Club camp in the summer for over 25 years.