Rare collection of Concorde memorabilia to go under the hammer with Northamptonshire auctioneers

Front row seats from Concorde used by Princess Diana and other celebrities are among a rare collection of memorabilia is being auctioned by a Northamptonshire auctioneer.

Among the lots going under the hammer with Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers in Towcester are seats 1C and 1D that were removed a year before the iconic aeroplane was decommissioned.

The former Concorde seats used by Princess Diana and other celebrities going under the hammer. Photo: Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers

And Kylie Minogue, Lord Hansen, Michael Jackson and the 'People's Princess' used them, according to the written provenance from a former Concorde pilot.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "Concorde was an absolute design icon and as much effort went into interior styling as outside.

"These chairs represent a chance to own not only a true 20th century design icon but with a proven celebrity connection and an item that regularly travelled at 1350 miles an hour!’

The seats are estimated to sell for between £1,500 and £2,000 at the auction at 11am on Thursday (December 5).

The original hostess cabin trolley once used on Concorde, also up for auction. Photo: Humbert and Ellis Auctioneers

An original hostess cabin trolley complete with interior trays, also estimated at £1,500-2,500 after one sold in 2002 for £5,000, is also up for sale, along with flight folders, manuals, a calendar and models.

Concorde was famous for having a maximum speed over twice the speed of sound, meaning it could fly from London to New York City in three hours.

The aircraft, operated by British Airways and Air France from 1976 to 2003, became synonymous with the rich and famous, with the Queen Mother among its VIP fans.

To view the lots ahead of the auction, click here.