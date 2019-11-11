Railway strike action planned for every Saturday until new year could cause chaos for Northampton

Railway services for Northampton could be severely impacted by strike action planned for every weekend leading up to the New Year.

Rail union RMT has announced it will ask all members who work for London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway to strike on every Saturday until January 2020.

It could mean a severely reduced service for trains passing through Northampton on Saturdays and is expected to cause serious delays leading up to the Christmas period.

The industrial action is due to take place on Nov 16, Nov 23, Nov 30, Dec 7, Dec 14, Dec 21 and Dec 28.

London Northwestern say they will only be able to provide "a very basic service" and is asking customers to only travel if "absolutely necessary".

In Northampton, the London Euston service and the Birmingham service are both expected to be reduced throughout the affected days.

The strike action comes as part of a long-running dispute over the role of guards as train operators consider the move to "Driver Only Operation".]

RMT says the move is an "attack" on the safety of passengers.