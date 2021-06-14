Dr Joseph Manning has been awarded an MBE.

A doctor who is originally from Northampton has been named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his work with children who have survived a critical illness and their families.

Dr Joseph Manning grew up in Abington and attended Stimpson Lower School, Cliftonville Middle School and Northampton School for Boys, where he also studied for A-Levels.

The now 38-year-old then moved to Nottingham for university where he completed a nursing science degree, and has remained in the city ever since working in Nottingham Children’s Hospital.

As well as his clinical work in pediatric wards, Joseph also has an academic and leadership role whereby he completes research, mainly around the impact on children who have survived critical illnesses and their families and how healthcare services can support them.

He is currently leading the only multi-centre study globally that is exploring the outcome trajectories of children and their families following childhood critical illness or injury across physical, cognitive, emotional and social health domains.

Joseph said: “The research into how we can support children better after they have been critically ill is really important, but I’m also supporting and trying to build capacity for research for other healthcare workers to do research to advance clinical care.

“Research roles are not overly common roles for nurses so it’s part of changing the status quo for what is possible for a nursing career.”

As well as his clinical and research roles, Joseph has also taught at universities across the Midlands and is part of a number of different research and response groups and boards.

Now, his dedication and commitment to his profession has been recognised with a Member of the British Empire (MBE) award, which Joseph says ‘completely shocked’ him.

He added: “When I received the email I nearly deleted it as I thought it was spam.

“I never expected it so my first reaction was complete shock, but I am delighted and proud to be recognised for my service and contribution to a profession which I absolutely love.

“I’m hoping it also inspires other nurses to get into research and also other people to get into the nursing profession.