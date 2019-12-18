Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline heads to Northampton to play in charity football match

The Queen of the Jungle, I'm A Celebrity 2019 winner Jacqueline Jossa, will appear at the Northampton Town Football Club 2020 celebrity charity football match.

Set to appear in the game are Eastenders actors Jake Wood, Dean Gaffney and Danny-Boy Hatchard better known for playing Max Branning, Robbie Jackson and Lee Carter.

The all-star line-up was released this week.

A whole host of Love Island stars including Danny Williams, Josh Ritchie, Sam Gowland, Dom Lever, Marvin Brooks, Sherif Lanre, Callum McLeod and Kieran Nicholls will be on the pitch, too.

Alongside the soap stars and TV personalities will appear singer Lee Ryan best known from his days in Blue, and Nev Wilshire from BBC TV's The Call Centre.

The recently crowned Queen of the Jungle, after her stint on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Jacqueline Jossa, will be heading to the Cobblers' ground join the player line-up alongside her husband Dan Osbourne.

The game will take place at 3pm on Sunday, 19 April 19 at the PTS Academy Stadium and is in support of the club's newly created On Our Doorstep initiative that will see the club work to support charities and good causes in Northamptonshire.

The specific charities who will benefit from this game will be announced in due course.

Last year the charity match funds were donated to the Northampton Town Community Trust and Archie's Army, which paid for Archie Kambanis of Duston to have a post-surgery bed.

The seven-year-old has a rare muscle-wasting condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and was diagnosed with SMA when he was just two.

In previous years, the annual football match has seen celebrities on the sidelines including Katie Price and Alan Carr.

The comedian swapped stand up for the dugout two years ago when he went head-to-head with his dad who used to manage the Cobblers' squad when they won the Fourth Division title in 1986-87.

Further celebrities will be announced in due course and tickets are now on sale for just £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

Special seating around the dug outs is £20 per adult and £10 for an under 16.

Tickets are now on sale from ntfcdirect.co.uk while for details of hospitality, mascot packages and matchday experiences, please call 01604 683734 or email christine.clark@ntfc.co.uk.