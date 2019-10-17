'Pupils are well cared for': Northampton primary school continues to be 'good' in new report

A two-day inspection has highlighted how a Northampton school is continuing to be 'good' by 'providing a good quality of education'.

Following Ofsted’s two-day inspection at St Luke’s Church of England Primary School, in Duston, a new report published this month has shown that relationships between pupils and staff are strong, and children can talk to adults if they feel worried.

PIcture supplied by the school.

The report also notes that a strong culture of safeguarding exists throughout the school, pupils behave well and are respectful and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) achieve well.

Headteacher, Sonia Clews, said: “We are fortunate to have a wonderful school with pupils who want to work hard, behave well and support each other.

"Our team of dedicated staff, with the support of our pupils’ families, strives to provide the best quality of education to our pupils, and every opportunity for learning beyond lessons, with a wide variety of sports and other clubs on offer.”

Recommendations for the school were for some teachers to better maintain consistently high expectations of the quality of pupils’ work in books to improve the standard of their written work across subjects.

But papers say that mathematics is well taught, younger pupils make a strong start in learning to read and the school supports pupils’ personal development well with a 'keep calm and relax club' at lunchtimes.

Mrs Clews added: “It is gratifying to read that the inspectors recognised the school’s particular strengths in teaching reading to the younger pupils, overall teaching in mathematics, our PE curriculum and that teachers adapt their lesson plans so that all pupils gain a good knowledge understanding.

“We are not, of course, complacent, and we are grateful for the constructive feedback gained from the inspection to further refine our practice."

This is the first section 8 inspection since Ofsted judged the predecessor school, St Luke’s Church of England VA Primary School, to be good on 14–15 May 2014. Graded judgements are not often given out by Ofsted after a section 8 report.