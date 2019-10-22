Pumpkin-picking farm in Northamptonshire sells out in two days

More than 2,500 pumpkins sold out in 48 hours after a farm near Northampton opened its pumpkin patch for the first time.

Overstone Grange Farm reopened to the public on Saturday (October 19) after a successful September on the Harris' family farm, which last month saw their fields bloom into a sunflower attraction.

The farm has now stopped selling pumpkins after they sold out in two days. Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Fifth-generation farmer Tom Harris took the plunge for the first time after moving back to Northamptonshire to start selling sunflowers, alongside his day job as a farmer.

But this month he and his wife Lucy decided to turn a different field into a pumpkin-picking patch, which was opened to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

After a roaring trade over the weekend the pair saw 1,000 customers each day turn up to their farm in Moulton, and in 48 hours they sold more than 2,500 pumpkins.

Lucy said: "It was a crazy busy weekend, and we sold out on Sunday.

The family had planted between 2,500 and 3,000 pumpkins in their field. Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

"We think we had about 1,000 cars visit each day. We need to grow some more next year.

"We had such a great time welcoming everyone and seeing people enjoy the farm. We are really grateful for the amazing support people have shown us."

