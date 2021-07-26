Public's help needed to find missing Northampton woman as police concerned for her welfare
Tammy was last seen in the eastern district at around lunchtime on Sunday
Monday, 26th July 2021, 5:00 pm
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 51-year-old woman from Northampton as officers are concerned for her welfare.
Tammy Levy was last seen in the eastern district of the town at around lunchtime on Sunday (July 25).
She was last ween wearing a grey t-shirt, green/brown shorts and white sandals, is believed to wearing dark-framed glasses and has her hair in a ponytail.
Anyone who sees Tammy or may know of her whereabouts, is asked to call police on 999, quoting incident number 267 of July 25.