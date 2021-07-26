Public's help needed to find missing Northampton woman as police concerned for her welfare

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 51-year-old woman from Northampton as officers are concerned for her welfare.

Tammy Levy was last seen in the eastern district of the town at around lunchtime on Sunday (July 25).

She was last ween wearing a grey t-shirt, green/brown shorts and white sandals, is believed to wearing dark-framed glasses and has her hair in a ponytail.

Tammy Levy was last seen in the eastern district of Northampton at around lunchtime on Sunday