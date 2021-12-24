Lottery bosses have a very special Christmas present waiting for someone in Northamptonshire who will be pocketing £10,000 every month — just as long as they can find their winning ticket.

Numbers on a ticket bought in the county matched the winning line in the Set For Life draw on December 9 — 12, 24, 29, 37, 47 and the Life Ball 2.

Good news: The winning ticket holder has until June 7, 2022, to claim their prize.

Lottery bosses are combing Northamptonshire for the holder of a lucky winning ticket.

Bad news: They really need to find that ticket.

National Lottery' s Andy Carter said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

"This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life, especially during the festive season and into the new year so we’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.