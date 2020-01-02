Protest planned for RAF Croughton demanding the return of Anne Sacoolas, the woman charged in relation to the death of Harry Dunn

A peaceful protest has been organised for this weekend outside the gates of RAF Croughton to demand the extradition from the US of the alleged driver who hit and killed Harry Dunn last summer.

The protest will take place between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday, January 4, outside the US Air Force complex where alleged driver Anne Sacoolas and her husband were based.

A protest has been arranged for this Saturday

Shortly after the fatal, August 27, accident Sacoolas fled the UK claiming diplomatic immunity.

A statement on the Justice4Harry Facebook page read: "The person who allegedly took his life was allowed to leave the country and evade justice and now refuses to return. Worse still, she is being supported by the US Government who are saying that it would be an abuse and would set a dangerous precedent if she were to be returned.

"That of course is just nonsense. We were all glad that the CPS finally charged the woman with causing death by dangerous driving and that extradition proceedings are beginning. The lady is innocent until proven guilty and is entitled to a fair trial.

"RAF Croughton and other bases used by the American forces are a part of our community. Like the rest of us, the people working there have to understand that that they have to comply with our laws when they leave the base.

"Those laws are there to keep us all safe. When we break them, we have to face the consequences of what we did. So do the American people working there. That is just common sense.

"The friends of Harry now demand that Anne Sacoolas either come back voluntarily to face the justice system like the rest of us would have to, or that the US government send her back. We will not accept anything less, for all the right reasons.

"No one is above the law, whether you are a diplomat or not, and unless justice is done in Harry’s case, and seen to be done, the precedent that that will set does not bear thinking about and you might as well rip up and throw away the laws.

It added: "We are holding the first of many peaceful and lawful demonstrations at the entrance to RAF Croughton on Saturday 4th of January at 12pm. We invite all of Harry’s friends and supporters to join us and to make our voices heard.

"Those demonstrations will continue until we get justice for our friend and commitments from the governments that what happened to Harry will never happen again."

The protest follows a November 17 meeting of hundreds of motorcyclists who rode a circuitous route from Brackley to Harry's home village of Charlton in tribute of the keen motorcycle rider.

The route included a drive by of RAF Croughton.