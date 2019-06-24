Prosecco in the Park brings the sunshine to Northampton

Fizz-lovers gathered at Beckets Park over the weekend to indulge in the first Prosecco festival in the town - with eight viewings of the latest and greatest film screenings under the sun, including Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born and Mary Poppins. Prosecco, Champagne, cocktails, gin and craft beer bars were up for grabs in the all-new VIP garden area.

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more