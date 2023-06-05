Popular Wellingborough Italian restaurant closes its doors after 17 years of service in the town centre

Popular restaurant La Rocca has called it a day, marking another closure in Wellingborough’s town centre.

Having opened17 years ago it became a staple of the town and found a home opposite Tithe Barn, serving Italian food to the people of Wellingborough.

However, a heartfelt message on the company’s Facebook page confirmed its closure on May 27.

It said: “It’s been an incredible journey.

"It was never just a job for us, it was a second home to which we made life time friends over the years.”

Those who saw the update given by the restaurant on Facebook were offering condolences and sharing happy memories, be them birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s celebrations and first dates.

