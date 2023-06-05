News you can trust since 1931
Popular Wellingborough Italian restaurant closes its doors after 17 years of service in the town centre

The restaurant announced its closure on Facebook
By William Carter
Published 4th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:34 BST

Popular restaurant La Rocca has called it a day, marking another closure in Wellingborough’s town centre.

Having opened17 years ago it became a staple of the town and found a home opposite Tithe Barn, serving Italian food to the people of Wellingborough.

However, a heartfelt message on the company’s Facebook page confirmed its closure on May 27.

La Rocca has been in Wellingborough for 17 yearsLa Rocca has been in Wellingborough for 17 years
It said: “It’s been an incredible journey.

"It was never just a job for us, it was a second home to which we made life time friends over the years.”

Those who saw the update given by the restaurant on Facebook were offering condolences and sharing happy memories, be them birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s celebrations and first dates.

It’s another blow to Wellingborough town centre, which had more vacant units per capita than Rushden, Kettering, and Corby when we conducted research in March.

There is no news concerning what the future holds for its owners, nor what will become of the property.

