Popular Indian takeaway in Northampton unveils new shopfront after relocation

A popular Northampton Indian restaurant has opened its doors at a new home after relocating this month.

Araminta's Tandoori has pulled up its stake from its base of nearly 20 years in Wootton Fields and has moved to Bed Road East, in Yardley Hastings.

The takeaway says the move coincides with the restaurant's 20 anniversary in Northampton and celebrated its reopening on July 26.

Owner Syedul Islam said: “Northampton is a great place to do business and we are very grateful of all of our customers for their continued support.

"Having worked extremely hard over the last two decades, we are extremely grateful for everyone who has supported us over the years. I have had the pleasure of meeting many wonderful people of the years and have been honoured to continue to do so.

"As many are aware, we are currently relocating to Yardley Hastings, a decision which was not taken light-heartedly. We have been overwhelmed with your reactions and we are extremely grateful for your understanding."

Aramintas says it will still operate its delivery and collection service on 01604 661884.