Police release CCTV of men believed to have information about criminal damage in Northampton
Officers are appealing for help to identify three people who are believed to have information about an incident of criminal damage in Northampton.
At around 12.05am on Saturday, October 23, four males approached a property in Forfar Street, Dallington, and repeatedly kicked at the front door before leaving the area via Fife Street.
It is believed the people pictured may have information about the incident and they, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 21000616530.