Police release CCTV of men believed to have information about criminal damage in Northampton

Police believe these three man might have information useful to the case. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers are appealing for help to identify three people who are believed to have information about an incident of criminal damage in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 12.05am on Saturday, October 23, four males approached a property in Forfar Street, Dallington, and repeatedly kicked at the front door before leaving the area via Fife Street.

It is believed the people pictured may have information about the incident and they, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police.