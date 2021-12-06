Police make urgent appeal for sightings of Northamptonshire 17-year-old missing since Friday

Police have made an urgent appeal for sightings of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday (December 3).

Officers say Chyanne Anderson was last seen at around 2.30pm and believe she could have been heading to Luton, London or Great Yarmouth.

Anyone who sees Chyanne or knows where she could be, is being asked to call 999.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chyanne Anderson has been missing since Friday

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Friday (December 6): "Chyanne is described as a white girl, about 5ft 8in, skinny and with long hair.