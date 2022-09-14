Police make fresh appeal for sightings of Northampton man, 56, missing for four days

Police have made a fresh appeal for sightings of a 56-year-old man who has been missing for nearly four days.

The man, named only as Nigel, disappeared shortly after he was captured on CCTV entering a shop in the town on Saturday (September 10).

He was last seen in the Kings Heath area at around 4pm wearing a grey and black Nike jacket, blue jeans and black and white Converse-type shoes. He is 5ft 10in, medium build with short brown hair.

Police have issued photos of missing man, Nigel, including one of him entering a Northampton shop shortly before he disappeared on Saturday

Northamptonshire Police has issued a images of the missing man, including one taken from security cameras in the store.

A spokesman added: “Our officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nigel’s welfare.