News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police make fresh appeal for sightings of Northampton man, 56, missing for four days

Nigel was last seen in Kings Heath area on Saturday

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 2:21 pm

Police have made a fresh appeal for sightings of a 56-year-old man who has been missing for nearly four days.

The man, named only as Nigel, disappeared shortly after he was captured on CCTV entering a shop in the town on Saturday (September 10).

He was last seen in the Kings Heath area at around 4pm wearing a grey and black Nike jacket, blue jeans and black and white Converse-type shoes. He is 5ft 10in, medium build with short brown hair.

Police have issued photos of missing man, Nigel, including one of him entering a Northampton shop shortly before he disappeared on Saturday

Most Popular

Northamptonshire Police has issued a images of the missing man, including one taken from security cameras in the store.

A spokesman added: “Our officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nigel’s welfare.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Nigel or knows of his whereabouts to please call on 101 using reference number MPN4/2997/22.”

PoliceNorthamptonCCTVNikeNorthamptonshire Police