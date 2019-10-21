Police look for missing girl from Kettering who might be in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information about a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Kettering on Saturday (October 19).

Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth may have travelled to Northampton.

She was last seen in Kettering at the weekend wearing a black Nike coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Ellis is described as 5ft 6in, slim, white and with long red hair that is likely to be tied up.

Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPK1/3286/19.