Police issue urgent plea over 13-year-old Northampton schoolboy missing for 48 hours

Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a 13-year-old Northampton schoolboy who has now been missing for 48 hours.

The teenager, named only as Sakib, was last seen wearing his school uniform near Northampton International Academy in Barrack Road on Wednesday (December 8).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are concerned for Sakib's welfare and would like to hear from him, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts. Please call 999 quoting incident number 0374 of 08/12/21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sakib went missing on Wednesday near Northampton International Academy