Police issue urgent plea over 13-year-old Northampton schoolboy missing for 48 hours
Sakib was last seen wearing school uniform near Northampton International Academy
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:57 am
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:58 am
Police have issued an urgent appeal for sightings of a 13-year-old Northampton schoolboy who has now been missing for 48 hours.
The teenager, named only as Sakib, was last seen wearing his school uniform near Northampton International Academy in Barrack Road on Wednesday (December 8).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We are concerned for Sakib's welfare and would like to hear from him, or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts. Please call 999 quoting incident number 0374 of 08/12/21.
"Saikb is 5ft 1in, slim with short dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey trainers and carrying a black bag."