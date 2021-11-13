Police 'increasingly concerned' as they search for missing Northampton 29-year-old woman

She has been missing since 1.30pm on Saturday, November 13

By Alison Bagley
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 11:05 pm
Updated Saturday, 13th November 2021, 11:08 pm

A Northampton woman who has been missing since 1.30pm on Saturday, November 13, is being looked for by Northamptonshire Police.

Last seen in the Cliftonville Road area of Northampton, 20-year-old Katherine Walton was wearing a pink gilet, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a Northampton female missing since 1.30pm this afternoon.

Katherine Walton - Picture Northants Police

"Katherine Walton, 29, was last seen on Saturday, November 13 around Cliftonville Road, Northampton.

"She is 5ft 5inch, dark hair, last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a pink gilet and white Adidas trainers.

"Anyone who has seen Katherine or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN4/3517/21."

