Police 'increasingly concerned' as they search for missing Northampton 29-year-old woman
She has been missing since 1.30pm on Saturday, November 13
A Northampton woman who has been missing since 1.30pm on Saturday, November 13, is being looked for by Northamptonshire Police.
Last seen in the Cliftonville Road area of Northampton, 20-year-old Katherine Walton was wearing a pink gilet, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a Northampton female missing since 1.30pm this afternoon.
"Katherine Walton, 29, was last seen on Saturday, November 13 around Cliftonville Road, Northampton.
"She is 5ft 5inch, dark hair, last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a pink gilet and white Adidas trainers.
"Anyone who has seen Katherine or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN4/3517/21."